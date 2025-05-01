Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Basics of Differential Equations
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the general solution to the differential equation 3x^2 y'' + 6x y' + y = 0 for x > 0?
A
y(x) = C_1 x^{-1/3} + C_2 x^{-1/3} \, \ln x
B
y(x) = C_1 x^{-1/2} + C_2 x^{-1/6}
C
y(x) = C_1 x^{-1/3} + C_2 x^{-1}
D
y(x) = C_1 x^{-1/2} + C_2 x^{-1/6}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the given differential equation is a second-order linear differential equation with variable coefficients: . The goal is to find the general solution for .
Step 2: Rewrite the equation in standard form by dividing through by to simplify: . This is now in a form suitable for solving using methods for second-order equations with variable coefficients.
Step 3: Assume a solution of the form , where is a constant to be determined. Substitute into the differential equation. Compute and as and .
Step 4: Substitute , , and into the simplified equation . This leads to a characteristic equation for : . Solve this quadratic equation for .
Step 5: The solutions for will yield two distinct roots, and . The general solution to the differential equation is then expressed as , where and are arbitrary constants. Match the solution to the correct form provided in the problem statement.
Watch next
Master Classifying Differential Equations with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice