Identifying definite integrals as limits of sums Consider the following limits of Riemann sums for a function ƒ on [a,b]. Identify ƒ and express the limit as a definite integral.
n
lim ∑ (𝓍ₖ*² + 1) ∆𝓍ₖ on [0,2]
∆ → 0 k=1
Identifying definite integrals as limits of sums Consider the following limits of Riemann sums for a function ƒ on [a,b]. Identify ƒ and express the limit as a definite integral.
n
lim ∑ 𝓍*ₖ (ln 𝓍*ₖ) ∆𝓍ₖ on [1,2]
∆ → 0 k=1
Identifying Riemann sums Fill in the blanks with an interval and a value of n.
4
∑ ƒ (1.5 + k) • 1 is a midpoint Riemann sum for f on the interval [ ___ , ___ ]
k = 1
with n = ________ .
{Use of Tech} Sigma notation for Riemann sums Use sigma notation to write the following Riemann sums. Then evaluate each Riemann sum using Theorem 5.1 or a calculator.
The right Riemann sum for ƒ(𝓍)) = x + 1 on [0, 4] with n = 50.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(c) For an increasing or decreasing nonconstant function on an interval [a,b] and a given value of n, the value of the midpoint Riemann sum always lies between the values of the left and right Riemann sums.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(a) Consider the linear function ƒ(𝓍) = 2x + 5 and the region bounded by its graph and the x-axis on the interval [3,6]. Suppose the area of this region is approximated using midpoint Riemann sums. Then the approximations give the exact area of the region for any number of subintervals.