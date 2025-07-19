{Use of Tech} Sigma notation for Riemann sums Use sigma notation to write the following Riemann sums. Then evaluate each Riemann sum using Theorem 5.1 or a calculator.
The midpoint Riemann sum for f(x) = x³ on [3,11] with n = 32.
The midpoint Riemann sum for f(x) = x³ on [3,11] with n = 32.
The right Riemann sum for ƒ(𝓍)) = x + 1 on [0, 4] with n = 50.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(c) For an increasing or decreasing nonconstant function on an interval [a,b] and a given value of n, the value of the midpoint Riemann sum always lies between the values of the left and right Riemann sums.
(b) A left Riemann sum always overestimates the area of a region bounded by a positive increasing function and the x-axis on an interval [a,b].
Integration by Riemann sums Consider the integral ∫₁⁴ (3𝓍― 2) d𝓍.
(a) Evaluate the right Riemann sum for the integral with n = 3 .
(b) Use summation notation to express the right Riemann sum in terms of a positive integer n .
(c) Evaluate the definite integral by taking the limit as n →∞ of the Riemann sum in part (b).