Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ √(x - x²) / x dx
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ √(x - x²) / x dx
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ dx / (x √(7 - x²))
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ √(x² - 4) / x dx
In Exercises 27–40, use a substitution to change the integral into one you can find in the table. Then evaluate the integral.
∫ (x^2 + 6x) / (x^2 + 3)^2 dx
In Exercises 27–40, use a substitution to change the integral into one you can find in the table. Then evaluate the integral.
∫ x^2 / √(x^2 - 4x + 5) dx
In Exercises 27–40, use a substitution to change the integral into one you can find in the table. Then evaluate the integral.
∫ x^2 √(2x - x^2) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ x dx / √(2 − x)