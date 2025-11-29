Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫7sin(θ/3) dθ
Master Introduction to Indefinite Integrals with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫7sin(θ/3) dθ
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ dx / (x² √(4x - 9))
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ √(x - x²) / x dx
Use the table of integrals at the back of the text to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–26.
∫ dx / (x √(7 - x²))
In Exercises 27–40, use a substitution to change the integral into one you can find in the table. Then evaluate the integral.
∫ (x^2 + 6x) / (x^2 + 3)^2 dx
In Exercises 27–40, use a substitution to change the integral into one you can find in the table. Then evaluate the integral.
∫ x^2 / √(x^2 - 4x + 5) dx
Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(−3csc²x)dx