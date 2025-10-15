91. [Use of Tech] Regions bounded by exponentials Let a > 0 and let R be the region bounded by the graph of y = e^(-a·x) and the x-axis
on the interval [b, ∞).
a. Find A(a,b), the area of R as a function of a and b.
c. Find the minimum value b* such that when b > b*, there exists some a > 0 where A(a,b) = 2.
Gaussians An important function in statistics is the Gaussian (or normal distribution, or bell-shaped curve), f(x) = e^(-ax²).
c. Complete the square to evaluate ∫ from -∞ to ∞ of e^(-(ax² + bx + c)) dx, where a > 0, b, and c are real numbers.
102–106. Laplace transforms A powerful tool in solving problems in engineering and physics is the Laplace transform. Given a function f(t), the Laplace transform is a new function F(s) defined by F(s) = ∫[0 to ∞] e^(-st) f(t) dt, where we assume s is a positive real number. For example, to find the Laplace transform of f(t) = e^(-t), the following improper integral is evaluated using integration by parts:
F(s) = ∫[0 to ∞] e^(-st) e^(-t) dt = ∫[0 to ∞] e^(-(s+1)t) dt = 1/(s+1).
Verify the following Laplace transforms, where a is a real number.
106. f(t) = cos(at) → F(s) = s/(s² + a²)
Gamma function The gamma function is defined by Γ(p) = ∫ from 0 to ∞ of x^(p-1) e^(-x) dx, for p not equal to zero or a negative integer.
a. Use the reduction formula ∫ from 0 to ∞ of x^p e^(-x) dx = p ∫ from 0 to ∞ of x^(p-1) e^(-x) dx for p = 1, 2, 3, ...
to show that Γ(p + 1) = p! (p factorial).