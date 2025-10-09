Gamma function The gamma function is defined by Γ(p) = ∫ from 0 to ∞ of x^(p-1) e^(-x) dx, for p not equal to zero or a negative integer.

a. Use the reduction formula ∫ from 0 to ∞ of x^p e^(-x) dx = p ∫ from 0 to ∞ of x^(p-1) e^(-x) dx for p = 1, 2, 3, ...

to show that Γ(p + 1) = p! (p factorial).