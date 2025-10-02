101. Many methods needed Show that the integral from ∫(from 0 to ∞)(sqrt(x) * ln x) / (1 + x)^2 dx equals pi, following these steps
d. Evaluate the remaining integral using the change of variables z = sqrt(x)
102–106. Laplace transforms A powerful tool in solving problems in engineering and physics is the Laplace transform. Given a function f(t), the Laplace transform is a new function F(s) defined by F(s) = ∫[0 to ∞] e^(-st) f(t) dt, where we assume s is a positive real number. For example, to find the Laplace transform of f(t) = e^(-t), the following improper integral is evaluated using integration by parts:
F(s) = ∫[0 to ∞] e^(-st) e^(-t) dt = ∫[0 to ∞] e^(-(s+1)t) dt = 1/(s+1).
Verify the following Laplace transforms, where a is a real number.
104. f(t) = t → F(s) = 1/s²
94. The family f(x) = 1/xᵖ revisited Consider the family of functions f(x) = 1/xᵖ, where p is a real number.
For what values of p does the integral ∫(1 to ∞) 1/xᵖ dx exist?
What is its value when it exists?
91. [Use of Tech] Regions bounded by exponentials Let a > 0 and let R be the region bounded by the graph of y = e^(-a·x) and the x-axis
on the interval [b, ∞).
a. Find A(a,b), the area of R as a function of a and b.
106. f(t) = cos(at) → F(s) = s/(s² + a²)