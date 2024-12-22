3:55 minutes 3:55 minutes Problem 32 Textbook Question Textbook Question Determine the following limits.

lim x→∞ 6x2/(4x^2+√(16x4 + x2))

Verified Solution This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above Video duration: 3m 3m Play a video:

4 views Mark as completed Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked