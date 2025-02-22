{Use of Tech} A family of superexponential functions Let ƒ(x) = (a + x)ˣ , where a > 0.
c. Compute ƒ'. Then graphƒ and ƒ' for a = 0.5, 1, 2, and 3.
{Use of Tech} A different interpretation of marginal cost Suppose a large company makes 25,000 gadgets per year in batches of x items at a time. After analyzing setup costs to produce each batch and taking into account storage costs, planners have determined that the total cost C(x) of producing 25,000 gadgets in batches of x items at a time is given by C(x) = 1,250,000+125,000,000 / x + 1.5x.
a. Determine the marginal cost and average cost functions. Graph and interpret these functions.
Graphing functions Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.
f(x) = (x2 + 12)/(2x + 1)
f(x) = tan⁻¹ (x²/√3)
Graphing functions Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.
f(x) = x³ - 6x² - 135x
24–34. Curve sketching Use the guidelines given in Section 4.4 to make a complete graph of the following functions on their domains or on the given interval. Use a graphing utility to check your work.
ƒ(x) = ln( x² + 3) / (x -1)
ƒ(x) = 10x² / (x² + 3)