Which of the following statements best describes the behavior of a function that satisfies , , , and ?
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Curve Sketching
49–54. {Use of Tech} Graphing with technology Make a complete graph of the following functions. A graphing utility is useful in locating intercepts, local extreme values, and inflection points.
ƒ(x) = 3x⁴ + 4x³ - 12x²71views
Sketch the graphs of the rational functions in Exercises 53–60.
𝓍²
y = ------------------
𝓍² ― 472views
Let ƒ(x) = (x - 3) (x + 3)²
f. State the x- and y-intercepts of the graph of ƒ.94views
Mean Value Theorem and graphs Find all points on the interval (1,3) at which the slope of the tangent line equals the average rate of change of f on [1,3]. Reconcile your results with the Mean Value Theorem. <IMAGE>68views
{Use of Tech} Tree growth Let b represent the base diameter of a conifer tree and let h represent the height of the tree, where b is measured in centimeters and h is measured in meters. Assume the height is related to the base diameter by the function h = 5.67+0.70b+0.0067b².
a. Graph the height function.92views
{Use of Tech} Fuel economy Suppose you own a fuel-efficient hybrid automobile with a monitor on the dashboard that displays the mileage and gas consumption. The number of miles you can drive with g gallons of gas remaining in the tank on a particular stretch of highway is given by m(g) = 50g−25.8g²+12.5g³−1.6g⁴, for 0≤g≤4.
a. Graph and interpret the mileage function.101views
{Use of Tech} Fuel economy Suppose you own a fuel-efficient hybrid automobile with a monitor on the dashboard that displays the mileage and gas consumption. The number of miles you can drive with g gallons of gas remaining in the tank on a particular stretch of highway is given by m(g) = 50g−25.8g²+12.5g³−1.6g⁴, for 0≤g≤4.
b. Graph and interpret the gas mileage m(g)/g.98views
Graphing functions Use the guidelines of this section to make a complete graph of f.
f(x) = x² - 6x73views
Designer functions Sketch the graph of a function f that is continuous on (-∞,∞) and satisfies the following sets of conditions.
f"(x) > 0 on (-∞,-2); f"(-2) = 0; f'(1) = 0; f"(2) = 0; f'(3) = 0; f"(x) > 0 on (4,∞)85views
Designer functions Sketch the graph of a function f that is continuous on (-∞,∞) and satisfies the following sets of conditions.
f'(x) > 0, for all x in the domain of f'; f'(-2) and f'(1) do not exist; f"(0) = 078views
Interpreting the derivative The graph of f' on the interval [-3,2] is shown in the figure. <IMAGE>
f. Sketch one possible graph of f.79views
Sketch a graph of a function f with the following properties.
f' < 0 and f" < 0, for x < 3128views
Sketch a graph of a function f with the following properties.
f' < 0 and f" < 0, for x < -185views
Sketch a continuous function f on some interval that has the properties described. Answers will vary.
The function f satisfies f'(-2) = 2, f'(0) = 0, f'(1) = -3 and f'(4) = 1.89views