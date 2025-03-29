Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Domain of a Function The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For the function f(x) = ln(x² + 3) / (x - 1), the domain excludes x = 1, where the denominator becomes zero, causing a division by zero error. Additionally, the expression inside the logarithm, x² + 3, must be positive, which it always is for real numbers.

Asymptotes Asymptotes are lines that a graph approaches but never touches. For f(x) = ln(x² + 3) / (x - 1), there is a vertical asymptote at x = 1 due to the division by zero. Horizontal asymptotes can be determined by analyzing the behavior of the function as x approaches infinity or negative infinity, which involves understanding the limits of the function.