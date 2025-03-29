Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Curve Sketching
14:23 minutes
Problem 4.R.29
Textbook Question
24–34. Curve sketching Use the guidelines given in Section 4.4 to make a complete graph of the following functions on their domains or on the given interval. Use a graphing utility to check your work.
ƒ(x) = ln( x² + 3) / (x -1)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the domain of the function \( f(x) = \frac{\ln(x^2 + 3)}{x - 1} \). The natural logarithm function \( \ln(x^2 + 3) \) is defined for all real numbers since \( x^2 + 3 > 0 \) for all \( x \). However, the denominator \( x - 1 \) cannot be zero, so \( x \neq 1 \). Thus, the domain is all real numbers except \( x = 1 \).
Find the vertical asymptote by setting the denominator equal to zero: \( x - 1 = 0 \). This gives \( x = 1 \) as a vertical asymptote.
Determine the behavior of the function as \( x \to \infty \) and \( x \to -\infty \). As \( x \to \infty \), \( \ln(x^2 + 3) \approx \ln(x^2) = 2\ln(x) \), and the function behaves like \( \frac{2\ln(x)}{x} \), which approaches 0. Similarly, as \( x \to -\infty \), the function also approaches 0.
Find the first derivative \( f'(x) \) to determine critical points and intervals of increase or decrease. Use the quotient rule: \( f'(x) = \frac{(x - 1) \cdot \frac{d}{dx}[\ln(x^2 + 3)] - \ln(x^2 + 3) \cdot \frac{d}{dx}[x - 1]}{(x - 1)^2} \). Simplify to find critical points.
Find the second derivative \( f''(x) \) to determine concavity and points of inflection. Use the derivative of \( f'(x) \) and analyze the sign of \( f''(x) \) to determine where the function is concave up or down.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Domain of a Function
The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For the function f(x) = ln(x² + 3) / (x - 1), the domain excludes x = 1, where the denominator becomes zero, causing a division by zero error. Additionally, the expression inside the logarithm, x² + 3, must be positive, which it always is for real numbers.
Asymptotes
Asymptotes are lines that a graph approaches but never touches. For f(x) = ln(x² + 3) / (x - 1), there is a vertical asymptote at x = 1 due to the division by zero. Horizontal asymptotes can be determined by analyzing the behavior of the function as x approaches infinity or negative infinity, which involves understanding the limits of the function.
Critical Points and Derivatives
Critical points occur where the derivative of a function is zero or undefined, indicating potential maxima, minima, or inflection points. To find these for f(x) = ln(x² + 3) / (x - 1), compute the first derivative and solve for x where the derivative equals zero or is undefined. This helps in understanding the function's increasing or decreasing behavior and concavity.
