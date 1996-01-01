Series of squares Prove that if ∑aₖ is a convergent series of positive terms, then the series ∑aₖ² also converges.
32–49. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (√k / k − 1)²ᵏ
1 / 1! + 4 / 2! + 9 / 3! + 16 / 4! + ⋯
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)1 / ln(eᵏ + 1)
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (2k + 1)! / (k!)²
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) 2ᵏ k! / kᵏ
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ k (2ᵏ⁺¹ / (9ᵏ − 1))