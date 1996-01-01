32–49. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) k¹⁰⁰ / (k + 1)!
9–36. Comparison tests Use the Comparison Test or the Limit Comparison Test to determine whether the following series converge.
{Use of Tech} ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (4lnk)
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ k³ / √(k⁸ + 1)
Series of squares Prove that if ∑aₖ is a convergent series of positive terms, then the series ∑aₖ² also converges.
1 / 1! + 4 / 2! + 9 / 3! + 16 / 4! + ⋯
11–86. Applying convergence tests Determine whether the following series converge. Justify your answers.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)1 / ln(eᵏ + 1)
Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. If the Limit Comparison Test can be applied successfully to a given series with a certain comparison series, the Comparison Test also works with the same comparison series.