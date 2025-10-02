{Use of Tech} Small argument approximations Consider the following common approximations when x is near zero.
b. Estimate f(0.2) and give a bound on the error in the approximation.
f(x) = tan x ≈ x
b. Estimate f(0.2) and give a bound on the error in the approximation.
f(x) = tan x ≈ x
b. Estimate f(0.2) and give a bound on the error in the approximation.
f(x) =√(1+x) ≈ 1 + x/2
b. Estimate f(0.2) and give a bound on the error in the approximation.
f(x) = ln (1 + x) ≈ x − x²/2
a. Estimate f(0.1) and give a bound on the error in the approximation.
f(x) = eˣ ≈ 1 + x
Approximating ln 2 Consider the following three ways to approximate ln 2.
ln 2.
b. Use the Taylor series for ln (1 - x) centered at 0 and the identity ln 2 = -ln 1/2. Write the resulting infinite series.
a. Use the Taylor series for ln (1 + x) centered at 0 and evaluate it at x = 1 (convergence was asserted in Table 11.5). Write the resulting infinite series.
e. Using four terms of the series, which of the three series derived in parts (a)–(d) gives the best approximation to ln 2? Can you explain why?