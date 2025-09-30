{Use of Tech} Small argument approximations Consider the following common approximations when x is near zero.
b. Estimate f(0.2) and give a bound on the error in the approximation.
f(x) = ln (1 + x) ≈ x − x²/2
{Use of Tech} Small argument approximations Consider the following common approximations when x is near zero.
b. Estimate f(0.2) and give a bound on the error in the approximation.
f(x) = ln (1 + x) ≈ x − x²/2
{Use of Tech} Small argument approximations Consider the following common approximations when x is near zero.
a. Estimate f(0.1) and give a bound on the error in the approximation.
f(x) = eˣ ≈ 1 + x
Approximating ln 2 Consider the following three ways to approximate
ln 2.
c. Use the property ln a/b = ln a - ln b and the series of parts (a) and (b) to find the Taylor series for ƒ(x) = ln (1 + x)/(1 - x) b centered at 0.
Approximating ln 2 Consider the following three ways to approximate
ln 2.
b. Use the Taylor series for ln (1 - x) centered at 0 and the identity ln 2 = -ln 1/2. Write the resulting infinite series.
Approximating ln 2 Consider the following three ways to approximate
ln 2.
e. Using four terms of the series, which of the three series derived in parts (a)–(d) gives the best approximation to ln 2? Can you explain why?
Approximating ln 2 Consider the following three ways to approximate
ln 2.
d. At what value of x should the series in part (c) be evaluated to approximate ln 2? Write the resulting infinite series for ln 2.
Tangent line is p₁ Let f be differentiable at x=a
a. Find the equation of the line tangent to the curve y=f(x) at (a, f(a)).
b. Verify that the Taylor polynomial p_1 centered at a describes the tangent line found in part (a).