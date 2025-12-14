{Use of Tech} Small argument approximations Consider the following common approximations when x is near zero.
a. Estimate f(0.1) and give a bound on the error in the approximation.
f(x) = tan⁻¹ x ≈ x
a. Estimate f(0.1) and give a bound on the error in the approximation.
f(x) = tan⁻¹ x ≈ x
b. Estimate f(0.2) and give a bound on the error in the approximation.
f(x) =√(1+x) ≈ 1 + x/2
b. Estimate f(0.2) and give a bound on the error in the approximation.
f(x) = ln (1 + x) ≈ x − x²/2
a. Estimate f(0.1) and give a bound on the error in the approximation.
f(x) = eˣ ≈ 1 + x
Approximating ln 2 Consider the following three ways to approximate
ln 2.
c. Use the property ln a/b = ln a - ln b and the series of parts (a) and (b) to find the Taylor series for ƒ(x) = ln (1 + x)/(1 - x) b centered at 0.
b. Use the Taylor series for ln (1 - x) centered at 0 and the identity ln 2 = -ln 1/2. Write the resulting infinite series.
a. Use the Taylor series for ln (1 + x) centered at 0 and evaluate it at x = 1 (convergence was asserted in Table 11.5). Write the resulting infinite series.