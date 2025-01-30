Evaluate the derivative of the following functions.
f(t) = ln (sin-1 t2)
Evaluate the derivative of the following functions.
f(x) = sin(tan-1 (ln x))
62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'
c. Verify that the zeros of f' correspond to points at which f has a horizontal tangent line.
f(x) = (x−1) sin^−1 x on [−1,1]
62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'
c. Verify that the zeros of f' correspond to points at which f has a horizontal tangent line.
f(x)=(x²−1)sin^−1 x on [−1,1]
62–65. {Use of Tech} Graphing f and f'
c. Verify that the zeros of f' correspond to points at which f has a horizontal tangent line.
f(x)=(sec^−1 x)/x on [1,∞)