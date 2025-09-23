Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Convergence and Divergence of Infinite Series An infinite series converges if the sum of its terms approaches a finite limit as the number of terms increases indefinitely. If the sum does not approach a finite value, the series diverges. Understanding this distinction is fundamental to analyzing series behavior.

Limit Comparison Test The Limit Comparison Test compares a given series with a known benchmark series by examining the limit of their term ratios. If the limit is a positive finite number, both series either converge or diverge together. This test is useful when terms resemble a simpler series.