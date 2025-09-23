Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Geometric Series A geometric series is a series where each term is obtained by multiplying the previous term by a constant ratio r. It converges if the absolute value of r is less than 1, and its sum can be found using the formula S = a / (1 - r), where a is the first term. Recommended video: 06:00 06:00 Geometric Series

Convergence Tests for Series Convergence tests help determine whether an infinite series converges or diverges. For geometric series, the key test is checking if the common ratio's absolute value is less than 1. Other tests include the nth-term test, comparison test, and ratio test, but geometric series have a straightforward criterion. Recommended video: 07:51 07:51 Choosing a Convergence Test