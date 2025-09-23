48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) k / √(k² + 1)
2 / 4² + 2 / 5² + 2 / 6² + ⋯
Loglog p-series Consider the series ∑ (k = 2 to ∞) 1 / (k(ln k)(ln ln k)ᵖ), where p is a real number.
a. For what values of p does this series converge?
b. Which of the following series converges faster? Explain.
∑ (k = 2 to ∞) 1 / (k(ln k)²) or ∑ (k = 3 to ∞) 1 / (k(ln k)(ln ln k)²)?
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 3ᵏ / (k² + 1)
∑ (k = 2 to ∞) 1 / eᵏ
For what values of p does the series ∑ (k = 10 to ∞) 1 / kᵖ converge (initial index is 10)? For what values of p does it diverge?