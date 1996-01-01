77–87. Absolute or conditional convergence
Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(−1)ᵏ⁺¹(k² + 4) / (2k² + 1)
∑ (from k = 1 to ∞)(−1)ᵏk·e⁻ᵏ
48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.
2 / 4² + 2 / 5² + 2 / 6² + ⋯
Loglog p-series Consider the series ∑ (k = 2 to ∞) 1 / (k(ln k)(ln ln k)ᵖ), where p is a real number.
a. For what values of p does this series converge?
87. Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
e. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (π / e)⁻ᵏ is a convergent geometric series.
45–63. Absolute and conditional convergence Determine whether the following series converge absolutely, converge conditionally, or diverge.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (−1)ᵏ / k^(2/3)
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) cos(k) / k³