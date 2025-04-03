Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits A limit in calculus describes the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a certain point. Understanding limits is crucial for analyzing the behavior of functions at specific points, especially where they may not be explicitly defined. In this problem, we are interested in the behavior of the function as x approaches -2 from the right. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits

Rational Functions Rational functions are ratios of two polynomials. The behavior of these functions near certain points, such as where the denominator is zero, can lead to undefined values or vertical asymptotes. Analyzing the limit of a rational function often involves simplifying the expression or using algebraic techniques to understand its behavior near critical points. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Intro to Rational Functions