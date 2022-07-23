Cartesian to Polar Coordinates
Find the polar coordinates, 0 ≤ θ ≤ 2π and r ≤ 0, of the following points given in Cartesian coordinates.
c. (−1, √3)
Cartesian to Polar Coordinates
Find the polar coordinates, 0 ≤ θ ≤ 2π and r ≤ 0, of the following points given in Cartesian coordinates.
c. (−1, √3)
Polar to Cartesian Equations
Replace the polar equations in Exercises 27–52 with equivalent Cartesian equations. Then describe or identify the graph.
r² = 4r sin θ
Polar to Cartesian Equations
Replace the polar equations in Exercises 27–52 with equivalent Cartesian equations. Then describe or identify the graph.
r = 3 cos θ
Cartesian to Polar Equations
Replace the Cartesian equations in Exercises 53–66 with equivalent polar equations.
x - y = 3
Polar Coordinates
Exercises 19–22 give the eccentricities of conic sections with one focus at the origin of the polar coordinate plane, along with the directrix for that focus. Find a polar equation for each conic section.
e = 1/3, r sin θ = −6
Graphing Sets of Polar Coordinate Points
Graph the sets of points whose polar coordinates satisfy the equations and inequalities in Exercises 11–26.
θ = π/2, r ≥ 0
Symmetries and Polar Graphs
Identify the symmetries of the curves in Exercises 1–12. Then sketch the curves in the xy-plane.
r = 1 + 2 sin θ