Rational Functions

Rational functions are ratios of polynomials, expressed in the form f(x) = P(x)/Q(x), where P and Q are polynomials. The degrees of these polynomials play a significant role in determining the limits at infinity and the existence of horizontal asymptotes. For instance, if the degree of the numerator is less than the degree of the denominator, the limit as x approaches infinity is zero, indicating a horizontal asymptote at y = 0.