Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Taylor Polynomials
Taylor polynomials approximate functions near a specific point (here, 0) using derivatives. The nth-degree Taylor polynomial uses derivatives up to order n to create a polynomial that matches the function's value and slope behavior at that point, providing a local approximation.
Recommended video:
Derivatives and Their Role in Taylor Series
Derivatives of a function at the center point determine the coefficients of the Taylor polynomial. The first derivative gives the linear term, the second derivative gives the quadratic term, and so forth, reflecting how the function changes near the center.
Recommended video:
Matching Functions to Polynomials via Coefficients
To match a function with its Taylor polynomial, compare the polynomial's coefficients to those derived from the function's derivatives at zero. This involves calculating or recalling derivatives and evaluating them at zero to identify the correct polynomial approximation.
Recommended video:
Introduction to Polynomial Functions