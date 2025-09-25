Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. Only even powers of x appear in the Taylor polynomials for f(x)=e⁻²ˣ centered at 0.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. Only even powers of x appear in the Taylor polynomials for f(x)=e⁻²ˣ centered at 0.
Matching functions with polynomials Match functions a–f with Taylor polynomials A–F (all centered at 0). Give reasons for your choices.
f. e⁻²ˣ
A. p₂(x)= 1 + 2x + 2x²
B. p₂(x) = 1 − 6x + 24x²
C. p₂(x) = 1 + x − x²/2
D. p₂(x) = 1 − 2x + 4x²
E. p₂(x) = 1 − x + (3/2)x²
F. p₂(x) = 1 − 2x + 2x²
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. Suppose f'' is continuous on an interval that contains a, where f has an inflection point at a. Then the second−order Taylor polynomial for f at a is linear.
Matching functions with polynomials Match functions a–f with Taylor polynomials A–F (all centered at 0). Give reasons for your choices.
a. √(1 + 2x)
A. p₂(x)= 1 + 2x + 2x²
B. p₂(x) = 1 − 6x + 24x²
C. p₂(x) = 1 + x − x²/2
D. p₂(x) = 1 − 2x + 4x²
E. p₂(x) = 1 − x + (3/2)x²
F. p₂(x) = 1 − 2x + 2x²
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. Only even powers of x appear in the nth−order Taylor polynomial for f(x)=√(1+x²) centered at 0.
Approximating real numbers Use an appropriate Taylor series to find the first four nonzero terms of an infinite series that is equal to the following numbers. There is more than one way to choose the center of the series.
sinh (-1)
Symmetry
b. Use infinite series to show that sin x is an odd function. That is, show sin (-x) = -sin x.
Use of Tech Linear and quadratic approximation
a. Find the linear approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.
b. Find the quadratic approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at a.
c Use the polynomials obtained in parts (a) and (b) to approximate the given quantity.
f(x) = cos x, a = π/4; approximate cos (0.24π)