Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. Let f(x)=x⁵−1 The Taylor polynomial for f of order 10 centered at 0 is f itself.
Matching functions with polynomials Match functions a–f with Taylor polynomials A–F (all centered at 0). Give reasons for your choices.
d. 1/(1 + 2x)
A. p₂(x)= 1 + 2x + 2x²
B. p₂(x) = 1 − 6x + 24x²
C. p₂(x) = 1 + x − x²/2
D. p₂(x) = 1 − 2x + 4x²
E. p₂(x) = 1 − x + (3/2)x²
F. p₂(x) = 1 − 2x + 2x²
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. Only even powers of x appear in the Taylor polynomials for f(x)=e⁻²ˣ centered at 0.
f. e⁻²ˣ
a. √(1 + 2x)
Approximating real numbers Use an appropriate Taylor series to find the first four nonzero terms of an infinite series that is equal to the following numbers. There is more than one way to choose the center of the series.
sin 20°
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. Only even powers of x appear in the nth−order Taylor polynomial for f(x)=√(1+x²) centered at 0.