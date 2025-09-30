Suppose f(0)=1, f'(0)=0, f''(0)=2, and f⁽³⁾(0)=6. Find the third-order Taylor polynomial for f centered at 0 and use it to approximate f(0.2).
Taylor series and interval of convergence
a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
f(x) = e⁻ˣ, a=0
Taylor series and interval of convergence
a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x) = 1/x², a=1
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. If f has a Taylor series that converges only on (−2,2), then f(x²) has a Taylor series that also converges only on (−2,2).
Any method
a. Use any analytical method to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series centered at 0 for the following functions. You do not need to use the definition of the Taylor series coefficients.
b. Determine the radius of convergence of the series.
f(x) = (1 + x²)⁻²/³
Taylor series and interval of convergence
a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
f(x)=2/(1−x)³, a=0
Taylor series and interval of convergence
a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
f(x) = (1 + x²)⁻¹, a = 0