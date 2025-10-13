57–64. Graphing polar curves Graph the following equations. Use a graphing utility to check your work and produce a final graph.
r = 2 - 2 sin θ b
r² = 4 sin θ
r = sin 3θ
Cartesian lemniscate Find the equation in Cartesian coordinates of the lemniscate r² = a² cos 2θ, where a is a real number.
24–26. Sets in polar coordinates Sketch the following sets of points.
4 ≤ r² ≤ 9
Channel flow Water flows in a shallow semicircular channel with inner and outer radii of 1 m and 2 m (see figure). At a point P(r,θ) in the channel, the flow is in the tangential direction (counterclock wise along circles), and it depends only on r, the distance from the center of the semicircles.
a. Express the region formed by the channel as a set in polar coordinates.