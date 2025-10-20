Cartesian lemniscate Find the equation in Cartesian coordinates of the lemniscate r² = a² cos 2θ, where a is a real number.
27–32. Polar curves Graph the following equations.
r = 3 sin 4θ
Subtle symmetry Without using a graphing utility, determine the symmetries (if any) of the curve r=4-sin (θ/2)
24–26. Sets in polar coordinates Sketch the following sets of points.
4 ≤ r² ≤ 9
Channel flow Water flows in a shallow semicircular channel with inner and outer radii of 1 m and 2 m (see figure). At a point P(r,θ) in the channel, the flow is in the tangential direction (counterclock wise along circles), and it depends only on r, the distance from the center of the semicircles.
a. Express the region formed by the channel as a set in polar coordinates.
(Use of Tech) Finger curves: r = f(θ) = cos(aᶿ) - 1.5, where a = (1 + 12π)^(1/(2π)) ≈ 1.78933
d. Plot the curve with various values of k. How many fingers can you produce?
What is the polar equation of a circle of radius √(a²+b²) centered at (a, b)?