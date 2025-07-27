Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region bounded by y=x^2−2x+1 and y=5x−9
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. ∫₀¹(x−x^2) dx=∫₀¹(√y−y) dy
Definite integrals Use geometry (not Riemann sums) to evaluate the following definite integrals. Sketch a graph of the integrand, show the region in question, and interpret your result.
∫₀⁴ (8―2𝓍) d𝓍
{Use of Tech} Areas of regions Find the area of the region 𝑅 bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis on the given interval. Graph ƒ and show the region 𝑅.
ƒ(𝓍) = 2 ― |𝓍| on [ ― 2 , 4]
Determine the area of the shaded region bounded by the curve x^2=y^4(1−y^3) (see figure).
Find the area of the following regions, expressing your results in terms of the positive integer n≥2.
Let Aₙ be the area of the region bounded by f(x)=x^1/n and g(x)=x^n on the interval [0,1], where n is a positive integer. Evaluate lim n→∞ Aₙ and interpret the result. br