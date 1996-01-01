Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region bounded by the graph of ƒ(𝓍) = (𝓍―4)⁴ and the 𝓍-axis between and 𝓍 = 2 and 𝓍= 6
Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region bounded by the graph of ƒ(𝓍) = (𝓍―4)⁴ and the 𝓍-axis between and 𝓍 = 2 and 𝓍= 6
Areas of regions Find the area of the following regions.
The region bounded by the graph of ƒ(𝓍) = x /√(𝓍² ―9) and the 𝓍-axis between and 𝓍 = 4 and 𝓍= 5
Definite integrals Use geometry (not Riemann sums) to evaluate the following definite integrals. Sketch a graph of the integrand, show the region in question, and interpret your result.
∫₀⁴ (8―2𝓍) d𝓍
Definite integrals Use geometry (not Riemann sums) to evaluate the following definite integrals. Sketch a graph of the integrand, show the region in question, and interpret your result.
∫₋₁² ( ―|𝓍| ) d𝓍
{Use of Tech} Areas of regions Find the area of the region 𝑅 bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis on the given interval. Graph ƒ and show the region 𝑅.
ƒ(𝓍) = 2 ― |𝓍| on [ ― 2 , 4]
{Use of Tech} Areas of regions Find the area of the region 𝑅 bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis on the given interval. Graph ƒ and show the region 𝑅.
ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍² (𝓍 ― 2) on [ ―1 , 3]