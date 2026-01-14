Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 39–54.
∫ 1 / (cos θ + sin 2θ) dθ
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ (x + 1) / (x⁴ − x³) dx
∫ 9 dv / (81 − v⁴)
∫ (z + 1) / [z²(z² + 4)] dz
In Exercises 21–32, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ (s⁴ + 81) / (s(s² + 9)²) ds
In Exercises 21–32, express the integrand as a sum of partial fractions and evaluate the integrals.
∫ 1 / (x⁴ + x) dx
Express the rational function as a sum or difference of two simpler fractions. Use a system of equations.