In Exercises 139–142, find the length of each curve.
139. y = (1/2)(e^x + e^(−x)) from x = 0 to x = 1.
141. y = ln(cos(x)) from x = 0 to x = π/4.
147. Find the area of the region between the curve y = 2x / (1 + x²) and the interval −2 ≤ x ≤ 2 of the x-axis.
Finding area
Find the area of the region enclosed by the curve y = x sin(x) and the x-axis (see the accompanying figure) for:
c. 2π ≤ x ≤ 3π.
Find the area of the region enclosed by the curve y = x cos(x) and the x-axis (see the accompanying figure) for:
a. π/2 ≤ x ≤ 3π/2.
Find the area of the region enclosed by the curve y = x cos(x) and the x-axis (see the accompanying figure) for:
b. 3π/2 ≤ x ≤ 5π/2.