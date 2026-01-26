147. Find the area of the region between the curve y = 2x / (1 + x²) and the interval −2 ≤ x ≤ 2 of the x-axis.
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Area Between Curves
Problem 8.2.58a
Textbook Question
Finding area
Find the area of the region enclosed by the curve y = x cos(x) and the x-axis (see the accompanying figure) for:
a. π/2 ≤ x ≤ 3π/2.
