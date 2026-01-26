Finding area
Find the area of the region enclosed by the curve y = x sin(x) and the x-axis (see the accompanying figure) for:
b. π ≤ x ≤ 2π.
Find the area of the region enclosed by the curve y = x sin(x) and the x-axis (see the accompanying figure) for:

c. 2π ≤ x ≤ 3π.
c. 2π ≤ x ≤ 3π.
Find the area of the region enclosed by the curve y = x cos(x) and the x-axis (see the accompanying figure) for:
a. π/2 ≤ x ≤ 3π/2.
Find the area of the region enclosed by the curve y = x cos(x) and the x-axis (see the accompanying figure) for:

b. 3π/2 ≤ x ≤ 5π/2.
b. 3π/2 ≤ x ≤ 5π/2.
Area: Find the area between the x-axis and the curve y = √(1 + cos 4x), for 0 ≤ x ≤ π.
7. Let A(t) be the area of the region in the first quadrant enclosed by the coordinate axes, the curve y=e^(-x), and the vertical line x=t, t>0. Let V(t) be the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region about the x-axis. Find the following limits.
a. lim(x→∞)A(t)