The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ (dθ / √(2θ - θ²))
∫ (6 dy / √y(1 + y))
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 29–32 (b) using a trigonometric substitution.
∫ [x / √(4 − x²)] dx
∫ [x / √(4 + x²)] dx
∫ [t / √(4t² − 1)] dt
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 55–66.
∫ x² √(1 - x²) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ dy / (y² − 2y + 2)