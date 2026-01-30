Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 29–32 (b) using a trigonometric substitution.
∫ [x / √(4 − x²)] dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 29–32 (b) using a trigonometric substitution.
∫ [x / √(4 − x²)] dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 29–32 (b) using a trigonometric substitution.
∫ [x / √(4 + x²)] dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 29–32 (b) using a trigonometric substitution.
∫ [y / √(16 − y²)] dy
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 29–32 (b) using a trigonometric substitution.
∫ [t / √(4t² − 1)] dt
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ dy / (y² − 2y + 2)
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ dx / (1 + x²)