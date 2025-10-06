21–32. Finding general solutions Find the general solution of each differential equation. Use C,C1,C2... to denote arbitrary constants.
y'(t) = 3 + e⁻²ᵗ
Master Classifying Differential Equations with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
21–32. Finding general solutions Find the general solution of each differential equation. Use C,C1,C2... to denote arbitrary constants.
y'(t) = 3 + e⁻²ᵗ
21–32. Finding general solutions Find the general solution of each differential equation. Use C,C1,C2... to denote arbitrary constants.
p'(x) = 16/x⁹ - 5 + 14x⁶
The general solution of a first-order linear differential equation is y(t) = Ce⁻¹⁰ᵗ − 13. What solution satisfies the initial condition y(0) = 4?
Direction field analysis Consider the first-order initial value problem y'(t)=ay+b,y(0)=A for t≥0 where a, b, and A are real numbers.
a. Explain why y=−b/a is an equilibrium solution and corresponds to a horizontal line in the direction field.
21–32. Finding general solutions Find the general solution of each differential equation. Use C,C1,C2... to denote arbitrary constants.
u''(x) = 55x⁹ + 36x⁷ - 21x⁵ + 10x⁻³
A second-order equation Consider the differential equation y''(t) - k²y(t) = 0 where k > 0 is a real number.
a. Verify by substitution that when k = 1, a solution of the equation is y(t) = C₁eᵗ + C₂e⁻ᵗ. You may assume this function is the general solution.
A second-order equation Consider the differential equation y''(t) - k²y(t) = 0 where k > 0 is a real number.
d. For a positive real number k, verify that the general solution of the equation may also be expressed in the form y(t) = C₁cosh(kt) + C₂sinh(kt), where cosh and sinh are the hyperbolic cosine and hyperbolic sine, respectively (Section 7.3).
52-56. In this section, several models are presented and the solution of the associated differential equation is given. Later in the chapter, we present methods for solving these differential equations.
where P(t) is the population, for t ≥ 0, and r > 0 and K > 0 are given constants.
a. Verify by substitution that the general solution of the equation is P(t) = K/(1 + Ce⁻ʳᵗ), where C is an arbitrary constant.