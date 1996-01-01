21–32. Finding general solutions Find the general solution of each differential equation. Use C,C1,C2... to denote arbitrary constants.
y'(t) = t lnt + 1
Logistic growth in India The population of India was 435 million in 1960 (t=0) and 487 million in 1965 (t=5). The projected population for 2050 is 1.57 billion.
b. Use the solution of the logistic equation and the 2050 projected population to determine the carrying capacity.
y'(t) = 3 + e⁻²ᵗ
p'(x) = 16/x⁹ - 5 + 14x⁶
Direction field analysis Consider the first-order initial value problem y'(t)=ay+b,y(0)=A for t≥0 where a, b, and A are real numbers.
a. Explain why y=−b/a is an equilibrium solution and corresponds to a horizontal line in the direction field.
State the order of the differential equation and indicate if it is linear or nonlinear.
