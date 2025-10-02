Direction field analysis Consider the first-order initial value problem y'(t)=ay+b,y(0)=A for t≥0 where a, b, and A are real numbers.
a. Explain why y=−b/a is an equilibrium solution and corresponds to a horizontal line in the direction field.
Master Classifying Differential Equations with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Direction field analysis Consider the first-order initial value problem y'(t)=ay+b,y(0)=A for t≥0 where a, b, and A are real numbers.
a. Explain why y=−b/a is an equilibrium solution and corresponds to a horizontal line in the direction field.
Another second-order equation Consider the differential equation y''(t) + k²y(t) = 0, where k is a positive real number.
c. Give the general solution of the equation for arbitrary k > 0 and verify your conjecture.
21–32. Finding general solutions Find the general solution of each differential equation. Use C,C1,C2... to denote arbitrary constants.
u''(x) = 55x⁹ + 36x⁷ - 21x⁵ + 10x⁻³
A second-order equation Consider the differential equation y''(t) - k²y(t) = 0 where k > 0 is a real number.
a. Verify by substitution that when k = 1, a solution of the equation is y(t) = C₁eᵗ + C₂e⁻ᵗ. You may assume this function is the general solution.
52-56. In this section, several models are presented and the solution of the associated differential equation is given. Later in the chapter, we present methods for solving these differential equations.
where P(t) is the population, for t ≥ 0, and r > 0 and K > 0 are given constants.
a. Verify by substitution that the general solution of the equation is P(t) = K/(1 + Ce⁻ʳᵗ), where C is an arbitrary constant.
State the order of the differential equation and indicate if it is linear or nonlinear.
State the order of the differential equation and indicate if it is linear or nonlinear.