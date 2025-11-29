L’Hôpital’s Rule
Find the limits in Exercises 103–110.
108. lim(x→∞)(e^x arctan(e^x))/(e^(2x)+x)
1. Which of the following functions grow faster than e^x as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as e^x? Which grow slower?
a. x-3
2. Which of the following functions grow faster than e^x as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as e^x? Which grow slower?
a. 10x^4 + 30x + 1
c. √(1+x^4)
In Exercises 1–6, use l’Hôpital’s Rule to evaluate the limit. Then evaluate the limit using a method studied in Chapter 2.
3. lim (x → ∞) (5x² - 3x) / (7x² + 1)
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
24. lim (x → π/2) (ln(csc x)) / (x - (π/2))²
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
27. lim (x → (π/2)^-) (x - π/2) sec x