2. Which of the following functions grow faster than e^x as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as e^x? Which grow slower?
c. √(1+x^4)
In Exercises 1–6, use l’Hôpital’s Rule to evaluate the limit. Then evaluate the limit using a method studied in Chapter 2.
1. lim (x → -2) (x + 2) / (x² - 4)
3. lim (x → ∞) (5x² - 3x) / (7x² + 1)
Use l’Hôpital’s rule to find the limits in Exercises 7–52.
24. lim (x → π/2) (ln(csc x)) / (x - (π/2))²
30. lim (θ → 0) ((1/2)^θ - 1) / θ
32. lim (x → 0) (3^x - 1) / (2^x - 1)
35. lim (x → 0⁺) ln(x² + 2x) / ln x