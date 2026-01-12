5. Which of the following functions grow faster than ln(x) as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as ln(x)? Which grow slower?
e. x
e. x
6. Which of the following functions grow faster than ln(x) as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as ln(x)? Which grow slower?
e. x - 2ln(x)
g. ln(ln x)
19. Show that e^x grows faster as x→∞ than x^n for any positive integer n, even x^1,000,000. (Hint: What is the nth derivative of x^n?)
1. Which of the following functions grow faster than e^x as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as e^x? Which grow slower?
a. x-3
2. Which of the following functions grow faster than e^x as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as e^x? Which grow slower?
a. 10x^4 + 30x + 1
2. Which of the following functions grow faster than e^x as x→∞? Which grow at the same rate as e^x? Which grow slower?
c. √(1+x^4)