Another method for proving lim x→0 cos x−1/x = 0 Use the half-angle formula sin²x = 1− cos 2x/2 to prove that lim x→0 cos x−1/x=0.

Another method for proving lim x→0 cos x−1/x = 0 Use the half-angle formula sin²x = 1− cos 2x/2 to prove that lim x→0 cos x−1/x=0.

Recommended similar problem, with video answer:

Verified Solution

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above