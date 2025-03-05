In Exercises 25–28, find the limit of g(x) as x approaches the indicated value.

Finding Limits In Exercises 25–28, find the limit of g(x) as x approaches the indicated value. 5 ―x² lim ------------- = 0 x → ―2 (√g(x))

Recommended similar problem, with video answer:

Verified Solution

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above