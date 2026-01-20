In Exercises 1–4, show that each function y=f(x) is a solution of the accompanying differential equation.
1. 2y' + 3y = e^(-x)
c. y = e^(-x) + Ce^(-(3/2)x)
In Exercises 1–4, show that each function y=f(x) is a solution of the accompanying differential equation.
2. y' = y²
b. y = -1/(x+3)
3. y = 1/x ∫(from 1 to x) e^t/t dt, x²y' + xy = e^x
In Exercises 5–8, show that each function is a solution of the given initial value problem.
5. Differential Equation: 2y + y' = 4x + 2
Initial condition: y(-1) = e² - 2
Solution candidate: y = e^(-2x) + 2x
Integral Equations
In Exercises 7–12, write an equivalent first-order differential equation
and initial condition for y.
y = 1 + ∫₀ ͯ y(t) dt
y = ln x + ∫ₓᵉ √ (t² + (y(t))²) dt
Show that the solution of the initial value problem
y' = x + y, y(x₀) = y₀
is
y = -1 -x + (1 + x₀ + y₀) exp(x-x₀).