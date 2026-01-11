52-56. In this section, several models are presented and the solution of the associated differential equation is given. Later in the chapter, we present methods for solving these differential equations.





Tumor growth The growth of cancer tumors may be modeled by the Gompertz growth equation. Let M(t) be the mass of a tumor, for t ≥ 0. The relevant initial value problem is:





dM/dt = -rM(t)ln(M(t)/K), M(0) = M₀,





where r and K are positive constants and 0 < M₀ < K.





b. Graph the solution for M₀ = 100 and r = 0.05.