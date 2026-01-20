In Exercises 1–4, show that each function y=f(x) is a solution of the accompanying differential equation.
3. y = 1/x ∫(from 1 to x) e^t/t dt, x²y' + xy = e^x
In Exercises 5–8, show that each function is a solution of the given initial value problem.
5. Differential Equation: 2y + y' = 4x + 2
Initial condition: y(-1) = e² - 2
Solution candidate: y = e^(-2x) + 2x
Integral Equations
In Exercises 7–12, write an equivalent first-order differential equation
and initial condition for y.
y = ∫₁ ͯ 1/t dt
y = 1 + ∫₀ ͯ y(t) dt
Show that the solution of the initial value problem
y' = x + y, y(x₀) = y₀
is
y = -1 -x + (1 + x₀ + y₀) exp(x-x₀).
First-Order Linear Equations
Solve the differential equations in Exercises 1–14.
xdy/dx + y = e ͯ, x > 0
y' + (tanx)y = cos²x, -π/2 < x < π/2