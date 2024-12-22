5:10 minutes 5:10 minutes Problem 1.96b Textbook Question Textbook Question Inverse of composite functions

b. ​Let g(x) = x² + 1 and h(x) = √x. Consider the composite function ƒ(x) = g(h(x)). Find ƒ⁻¹ directly and then express it in terms of g⁻¹ and h⁻¹

